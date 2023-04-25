AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
An AFL game at UTAS Stadium in Launceston
Tasmania hosts eight AFL games a season under agreements with Hawthorn and North Melbourne. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Federal cash tipped for Hobart stadium, AFL team looms

Ethan James April 26, 2023

Tasmania is on the verge of having its own team in the AFL, with the federal government reportedly set to announce it will chip in funds for a contentious new stadium.

The league has said the island state’s entry into the competition is contingent on the construction of a $715 million stadium at Hobart’s waterfront.

The project requires $240 million in federal Labor government funding, which Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will announce this weekend, according to multiple media reports.

Mr Albanese has previously said his government views the stadium as part of broader urban renewal at the Macquarie Point site.

If announced, the funding would pave the way for Tasmania to become the AFL’s 19th side.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles on Wednesday refused to confirm the funding, saying federal officials were working closely with their Tasmanian counterparts on infrastructure spending.

“Tasmania is obviously a very proud Aussie rules football-playing state. We are very keen to see them continue to play their part in the AFL landscape,” he told Seven’s Sunrise program.

The state Liberal government has pledged $375 million towards the stadium project, which is opposed by state Labor and federal Liberal and independent Tasmanian MPs.

They have argued the money could be better spent on housing and under-pressure essential services.

The state Greens last week pulled their support for Tasmania’s bid because of the stadium requirement.

Tasmania hosts eight AFL games a season under agreements with Hawthorn and North Melbourne to play home fixtures at Launceston’s University of Tasmania Stadium and Hobart’s Blundstone Arena.

The state government will contribute $12 million per year over 12 years, plus $60 million for a high-performance centre, towards a team.

The AFL has committed $360 million over a decade, including $90 million in game development and $33 million for player talent academies.

It will spend $15 million on the stadium.

Tasmania’s bid for a team was originally meant to be voted on by AFL club presidents towards the end of last season.

In March 2022, then-premier Peter Gutwein announced Tasmania would pursue the “aspirational vision” of building a stadium at Hobart’s waterfront.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.