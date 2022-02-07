AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Australian Information Commissioner Angelene Falk (file image)
Australian Information Commissioner Angelene Falk has welcomed the Federal Court decision. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Federal Court dismisses Facebook appeal

Greta Stonehouse February 7, 2022

Facebook has lost an appeal involving the Cambridge Analytica scandal after the Federal Court rejected its claim it does not conduct business in Australia or store Australian information. 

The Australian Information Commissioner is suing US-based Facebook Inc, now known as Meta, Facebook Ireland over the alleged breaching of 311,000 Australian user’s privacy. 

About 53 Australian Facebook users are said to have disclosed personal information to a third-party app This Is Your Digital Life between March 2014 and May 2015. 

The app developers then gained access to more than 300,000 Facebook friends of those users, and shared their personal information with Cambrdige Analytica which used it for political profiling purposes. 

The Australian regulator alleges that Facebook Inc “committed serious, and/or repeated interferences with privacy in contravention of Australian privacy law”.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led social media giant argued these laws do not apply to Facebook Inc as the Facebook Ireland subsidiary was conducting the Australian business.

Further, Facebook Inc argued it did not collect or store people’s personal information in Australia. 

Noel Hutley SC, acting for Facebook, submitted that the installation of cookies occurred from where Facebook Ireland – the arm that conducts this business – operated. 

Mr Hutley also argued on the basis the digital company had no physical assets, customers or revenues in Australia, and that data processing services were located in the United States and Sweden. 

Justice Tom Thawley dismissed this interlocutory application in September, and on Monday the full bench of the Federal Court upheld his decision. 

Justices James Allsop, Nye Perram, and David Yates concluded “the means by which entities carry on business are constantly evolving”.

They also rejected the notion cookies “which makes Facebook work” were fixed at the location from which they were installed.

“An act may occur in more than one place, may be continuous, complex and multilateral, and not just physically instantaneous in one place,” Justice Allsop said. 

Facebook Inc was ordered to pay the Australian regulator’s legal costs stemming from the appeal. 

Australian Information Commissioner and Privacy Commissioner Angelene Falk said in a statement that she welcomed the decision and looked forward to the hearing of substantive matters.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.