Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek.
Tanya Plibersek says a new Environment Protection Agency will make development decisions. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Federal EPA will decide on developments

Tracey Ferrier December 8, 2022

The federal government will put development decisions that affect Australia’s most important natural assets in the hands of an independent authority.

It’s a seismic shift promised by Labor in the wake of the damming Samuel review that found Australia’s environment laws are failing nature and business.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said a new federal Environment Protection Agency would be responsible for making development decisions, as well as enforcing them.

Conservation groups have long called for the move, saying it will remove the politics from critical decisions that affect nature.

Labor has also detailed other responses to recommendations that flowed from the review of the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act.

Ms Plibersek said a reformed suite of laws would be underpinned by new national environmental standards that will describe the outcomes those laws should achieve.

That addresses one of the major flaws the review identified with the existing Act – that it failed to clearly define what it was trying to achieve.

The minister also said better regional planning will result in faster, clearer decisions for businesses seeking approval for their developments.

She’s flagged a kind of traffic light system for regional plans that will identify areas that should be protected from development, developed with caution, or fast-tracked for development.

She’s also promised the new system will result in less red tape, and deal with unnecessary duplication.

“Our reforms are seeking to turn the tide in this country – from nature destruction to nature repair,” she said on Thursday ahead of a press conference and speech that will provide further detail.

More than two years have passed since former consumer watchdog chief Professor Graeme Samuel handed the results of his review to the former Morrison government in October 2020.

He called the existing Act ineffective, outdated and said good environmental outcomes could not be achieved for nature.

Cumulative impacts were not holistically addressed, there was a lack of integration with the states and territories, and the result was an unsustainable trajectory of decline for Australia’s most important plants, animals and ecosystems.

He made 38 recommendations. Ms Plibersek is expected to address more of those when she speaks in Brisbane on Thursday morning.

