JIM CHALMERS PRESSER
Treasurer Jim Chalmers says the government doesn't have an update on the Majid Kazemi case. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • diplomacy

Federal government troubled by Kazemi case

AAP January 17, 2023

The federal government is continuing to explore its options after an Australian man was sentenced to death in Iran.

Majid Kazemi was sentenced to death on January 9 after the regime accused him of being involved in deaths of three government militia members during a protest rally.

The protest is one of many that have happened in Tehran since 22-year-old student Mahsa Amini died in custody in September after being detained by the state’s morality police for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress code for women.

Asked on Tuesday if Australia had a responsibility to intervene, Treasurer Jim Chalmers told ABC TV he didn’t have an update on the case.

But what was happening in Iran, where multiple people have recently been sentenced to death in the wake of the protests, was “troubling”.

“We’ll do what we often do when it comes to these sorts of cases, which is explore our options and work through them in a considered way,” he said.

“If we’ve got an update to provide then we’ll do that through a relevant minister.”

Iranian Australians are also angry about what happened to Ms Amini and have been holding regular weekend rallies decrying her fate and criticising the Iranian regime.

Last week, Australian Greens Senator Jordon Steele-John wrote to the Iranian Ambassador stating his “political sponsorship” of Mr Kazemi.

“Every day we wake up to the news that more Iranian freedom protesters have been sentenced to death. This must end,” he said.

