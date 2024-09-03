AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
NSW Liberal Party
Brian Loughnane's review of the NSW Liberals has recommended two Victorians take the reins. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Feds step in to take over embattled state Liberals

Luke Costin September 3, 2024

Federal Liberals have mounted an extraordinary takeover of the embattled NSW division, requesting two Victorians take charge in the lead-up to the federal election

Former Victorian senator Richard Alston and ex-Victorian treasurer Alan Stockdale are expected to join previous senior NSW minister Rob Stokes overseeing the party’s affairs for the next 10 months.

They will replace the party’s de facto board – the 26-member state executive, which moderate powerbroker Don Harwin had led.

It follows an urgent review by the party’s former federal director Brian Loughnane after deep-seated factional rifts that have beset the party in recent years.

Alan Stockdale
 Past president of the Federal Liberal Party Alan Stockdale will step up to steer the NSW Liberals. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS 

The final straw was a failure in August to nominate more than 140 candidates for the statewide local government elections on September 14.

Those left off ballots include sitting councillors in party heartland including Sydney’s northern beaches, where Tony Abbott and Bronwyn Bishop enjoyed long reigns as federal MPs.

Former long-time NSW state director Chris Stone will rejoin the party in a temporary role following the sacking of state director Richard Shields.

Among his first tasks is overseeing by-election campaigns in three Liberal-held seats in northern Sydney in October.

One NSW Liberal MP, speaking to AAP on the condition of anonymity, described the inclusion of Mr Stokes on the proposed committee as a “massive surprise”.

The MP and another pushed against suggestions by some party members that Tuesday’s shake-up amounted to a factional power grab by the hard right.

Brian Loughnane
 Brian Loughnane’s review of the NSW Liberals has recommended two Victorians take the reins. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS 

The party’s federal executive, which met on Tuesday, recommended the three-person committee be put in place by next Thursday.

“We owe it to our thousands of members in the state to address the challenges within the organisational wing of the NSW division,” the party said in a statement.

“More importantly, we owe it to the millions of Australians who are relying on the Liberal Party to return Australia to good government after the next election to get our house in order.”

NSW Opposition leader Mark Speakman welcomed the return of the veteran party director Mr Stone, who oversaw three federal and two state campaigns before resigning in 2023.

But Mr Speakman called for an experienced woman to be appointed to the committee.

“Views may differ on the scope and purpose of the committee, but what is more important is that all Liberals unite to defeat the Albanese Labor government and the Minns Labor government,” he said.

Tuesday’s move follows reports into the 2022 federal and 2023 state elections identifying concerns about internal party structures including the state executive and deep frustration in its ability to make timely and necessary decisions.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.