Feds step in to take over embattled state Liberals

Federal Liberals have mounted an extraordinary takeover of the embattled NSW division, requesting two Victorians take charge in the lead-up to the federal election

Former Victorian senator Richard Alston and ex-Victorian treasurer Alan Stockdale are expected to join previous senior NSW minister Rob Stokes overseeing the party’s affairs for the next 10 months.

They will replace the party’s de facto board – the 26-member state executive, which moderate powerbroker Don Harwin had led.

It follows an urgent review by the party’s former federal director Brian Loughnane after deep-seated factional rifts that have beset the party in recent years.

Past president of the Federal Liberal Party Alan Stockdale will step up to steer the NSW Liberals. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS

The final straw was a failure in August to nominate more than 140 candidates for the statewide local government elections on September 14.

Those left off ballots include sitting councillors in party heartland including Sydney’s northern beaches, where Tony Abbott and Bronwyn Bishop enjoyed long reigns as federal MPs.

Former long-time NSW state director Chris Stone will rejoin the party in a temporary role following the sacking of state director Richard Shields.

Among his first tasks is overseeing by-election campaigns in three Liberal-held seats in northern Sydney in October.

One NSW Liberal MP, speaking to AAP on the condition of anonymity, described the inclusion of Mr Stokes on the proposed committee as a “massive surprise”.

The MP and another pushed against suggestions by some party members that Tuesday’s shake-up amounted to a factional power grab by the hard right.

Brian Loughnane’s review of the NSW Liberals has recommended two Victorians take the reins. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

The party’s federal executive, which met on Tuesday, recommended the three-person committee be put in place by next Thursday.

“We owe it to our thousands of members in the state to address the challenges within the organisational wing of the NSW division,” the party said in a statement.

“More importantly, we owe it to the millions of Australians who are relying on the Liberal Party to return Australia to good government after the next election to get our house in order.”

NSW Opposition leader Mark Speakman welcomed the return of the veteran party director Mr Stone, who oversaw three federal and two state campaigns before resigning in 2023.

But Mr Speakman called for an experienced woman to be appointed to the committee.

“Views may differ on the scope and purpose of the committee, but what is more important is that all Liberals unite to defeat the Albanese Labor government and the Minns Labor government,” he said.

Tuesday’s move follows reports into the 2022 federal and 2023 state elections identifying concerns about internal party structures including the state executive and deep frustration in its ability to make timely and necessary decisions.