Anthony Albanese and Eva Lawler
The Albanese government has announced up to $840 million for a rare earths project in the NT. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  economy, business and finance

Feds supercharge rare earths with $840m for NT project

Marion Rae March 14, 2024

Australia has made a groundbreaking investment in rare earths with the nation’s first combined mine and refinery in the Northern Territory.

The Albanese government on Thursday announced up to $840 million for the project that will be operated and managed by Australian exploration company Arafura Rare Earths.

“This project is a major vote of confidence in the Northern Territory, which continues to punch above its weight in global trade,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

NT Chief Minister Eva Lawler said the mining and processing of critical minerals was a priority for the territory to create more local jobs.

Located 120km north of Alice Springs, the Gina Rinehart-backed Arafura project will create more than 200 jobs during construction and more than 125 ongoing jobs, including 20 per cent for the Indigenous community.

Australia has some of the world’s largest deposits of critical minerals and rare earths which are in demand for the energy transition, defence and advanced communications.

Resources Minister Madeleine King said the rare earths will be used in electric vehicles and in super strong magnets for wind turbines and other green technology.

“Importantly Australia just needs to be using its minerals and processing them here for ourselves as a nation to be able to make more things but also for our international partners,” she said.

The financing includes $495 million from the $4 billion critical minerals facility, $200 million from Northern Australia infrastructure funding, up to $115 million from Export Finance Australia and $30 million as a modern manufacturing grant.

The package is expected to unlock further private sector investment as trading partners seek to lock in reliable supplies and follows a significant financing deal for emerging lithium producer Liontown Resources.

Shares in Arafura remain in a trading halt as it seeks to emulate the success of Australia’s Lynas Rare Earths, which is the world’s biggest rare earths miner outside China.

