Feeney, Le Brocq share final Darwin Supercars poles

Jack Le Brocq will start his first ever Supercars race from pole position in the final sprint of the Darwin Triple Crown, while Broc Feeney will start first for the third time this year in race 14 following back-to-back qualifying sessions.

Le Brocq roared down the back straight for a Sunday-best time of 1:06.055 to pip Andre Heimgartner for top spot and push Saturday’s race winner Mark Winterbottom and Feeney to the second row.

Only one hundredth of a second separated the top four, and eight hundredths the top six, in a down-to-the-wire qualifying session for race 15.

Le Brocq was at a loss for words following his efforts.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” he told Fox Sports.

“I’m absolutely stoked. Let’s go have some fun.”

In Sunday’s earlier qualifying session it was Feeney who locked up pole position for race 14 with a 1:06.142 lap time ahead of Heimgartner, teammate Shane van Gisbergen and the two Erebus Motorsport drivers Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown.

Feeney, Heimgartner and Brown showed terrific consistency in sealing top-five grid spots for Sunday’s final two sprints at Hidden Valley Raceway.

It was a tough start to the day for Winterbottom, who on Saturday scored his first Supercars victory since 2016.

The 42-year-old will start 23rd on the grid ahead of heavyweights Chaz Mostert and Cam Waters for race 14, although he is ranked third for the final sprint.

Race 14 qualifying:

1. Broc Feeney (Red Bull Ampol Racing) 1:06.142

2. Andre Heimgartner (Truck Assist Racing) +0.009

3. Shane van Gisbergen (Red Bull Ampol Racing) +0.014

4. Brodie Kostecki (Erebus Motorsport) +0.071

5. Will Brown (Erebus Motorsport) +0.144

Race 15 qualifying:

1. Jack Le Brocq (Truck Assist Racing) 1:06.055

2. Andre Heimgartner (R&J Batteries) +0.010

3. Mark Winterbottom (DEWALT Racing) +0.012

4. Broc Feeney (Red Bull Ampol Racing) +0.016

5. Will Brown (Erebus Motorsport) +0.080