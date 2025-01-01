AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Sydney fireworks
Fireworks have dazzled crowds who gathered near the shores of the Sydney Harbour. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy (general)

Festivities over, more tough times ahead in 2025

Nick Brown January 1, 2025

As the dust settled on New Year’s Eve pyrotechnics and partying, reality dawns with straitened times persisting for the nation.

More than a million people swarmed the main vantage points around Sydney Harbour for the city’s biggest-ever new year extravaganza as millions of dollars of fireworks went up in smoke.

Skies exploded with colour across Australia and revelry continued into the early hours, as a brief interruption to the cost-of-living crisis.

Fireworks are seen over the Sydney Opera House
 Many Australians have bid farewell to 2024 while watching firework displays. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS 

Sydney’s first baby to be born in 2025 was delivered at 12.32am at the Royal Hospital for Women, with NSW health authorities saying both the mother and baby boy were doing well.

Police said the crowds across Sydney were generally well-behaved but they made 36 arrests for offences including assault, affray, robbery and knife possession.

In his new year message, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said despite times still being tough the nation could head into 2025 optimistically with wages rising and inflation falling.

Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton urged Australians to “reignite our national confidence and our sense of hope” – by electing the Liberal-National coalition in 2025.

Here’s some of what Australians can, or not, look forward to in 2025:

ECONOMY

* The wait for mortgage relief drags on with the Commonwealth Bank and bond markets suggesting the Reserve Bank of Australia may start easing interest rates in February, while the other big four banks tip a May start

Cash at ATM (file)
 Making the cash stretch further will be challenging again in 2025. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS 

* Following some good news that more people have been finding employment, more than a million Australians will get an immediate new year bonus with welfare payments for young people, students, carers and others rising under indexation to keep up with inflation

* National home values may dip early in 2025, until mortgage rates start falling, according to CoreLogic 

* The government’s books are projected to bleed red ink for the next 10 years, with economic growth remaining sluggish in 2025 

INVESTMENT

* After gaining 7.5 per cent in 2024, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index is predicted by The Economy Forecast Agency to rise 12.4 per cent by the end of next year after going backwards in the first few months

* The agency predicts bitcoin to break through $US200,000 in a year’s time, having breached $US100,000 (about $A160,000) for the first time in 2024 

AUKUS brochure (file)
 Will Australia’s Indo-Pacific security arrangement be affected under Donald Trump? Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS 

POLITICS

* With a federal election due by May 17, bookmakers are tipping the coalition to win while the latest polls suggest a knife-edge outcome

* Australia anxiously waits to see if Donald Trump will disrupt the nation’s trade with new tariffs and the AUKUS defence arrangement after being sworn in as US president on January 20

WEATHER

* The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts warmer-than-average temperatures across the continent over the next three months and a wetter-than-average season for large parts of eastern, western and southern Australia.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.