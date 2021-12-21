 FFA Cup games postponed amid COVID cases - Australian Associated Press

FFA Cup ball
Two FFA Cup quarter-finals have been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

FFA Cup games postponed amid COVID cases

Anna Harrington December 22, 2021

Two FFA Cup quarter-finals involving Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases coming out of their A-League Men derby.

City were due to face Wellington Phoenix on Wednesday night but that match won’t proceed as scheduled, nor will Victory’s round of 16 away clash at the Gold Coast Knights.

“The postponements are due to confirmed positive COVID cases within one of the participating clubs, and potential close and/or casual contact exposure to representatives of another participating club,” Football Australia said.

“Football Australia is committed to working with all four clubs and key stakeholders to reschedule these matches as soon as possible, and apologises for any inconvenience caused to supporters who were planning to attend tonight’s fixtures.”

Victory players were considered close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case at Saturday’s Melbourne derby against Melbourne City.

“The postponement is a precautionary measure due to potential exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19 linked to the Melbourne derby on Saturday night,” Victory said.

But Victory players and staff have since all tested negative, which was a requirement for their planned trip to Queensland for Wednesday’s round of 16 match.

Wellington confirmed they had no cases or players considered close contacts.

“There are no confirmed positive cases in the Wellington Phoenix camp and none of our players or staff are currently regarded as close and/or casual contacts,” the Phoenix said in a statement.

AAP understands Melbourne City, who were contacted for comment, are the club with the positive cases.

Victory did not want to take the risk of their squad travelling to Queensland for the FFA Cup fixture and potentially facing Christmas in hotel quarantine.

A COVID-19 case at Perth Glory last week resulted in the club’s entire travelling party considered close contacts and thrown into hotel quarantine in Brisbane for two weeks, due to Queensland’s strict rules.

Victory are next in action against Western United, who had three COVID-19 cases last week, on Boxing Day.

City’s next league match is an away game at Brisbane Roar on December 27.

