Fifita calls time on Sharks NRL stay

An emotional Andrew Fifita has laid bare his desire to play into a 14th NRL season after conceding his time at Cronulla would come to an end in 2022.

Fifita told Sharks teammates on Tuesday he would not be staying at the club next year, with Saturday’s clash against Canterbury to be his last regular season match at home for Cronulla.

One of the Sharks’ finest ever forwards, Fifita felt the time was right to move on and not stand in the way of the club’s next generation of middles.

In 11 years as a Shark, Fifita went from a handy pick-up to a NSW and Kangaroos Test prop and one of the stars of the Pacific revolution.

Cronulla captain Wade Graham also detailed on Thursday how his close mate will forever live in the club’s history, scoring the match-winning try in their only grand final win in 2016.

“The best thing I ever did was was come over from the Wests Tigers,” Fifita said.

“It was the best move I ever made. For me personally and for my wife.

“(But) I think it’s time for me to move on from the Sharks.

“As much as I’m heartbroken, I’m quite happy that I’ve left on good terms. And especially with the young ones coming through, it’s time to depart.”

Off contract at the end of the year, Fifita said he and coach Craig Fitzgibbon had spoken about future off-field roles at the club.

The 33-year-old has eyes on developing a cultural program with the NRL and the Sharks, given his experience in both the Polynesian and Indigenous space.

But for now, the prop is adamant he still has more games left in him.

Fifita said there had been approaches from other sides, and refused to rule out the chance of rejoining the Tigers next year and reuniting with coach Tim Sheens as he begins his second stint as the club’s coach.

There is also significant interest in the English Super League, with his brother David playing for Wakefield Trinity.

“I wouldn’t say (this is my) retirement, I reckon I’ve still got another year in me somewhere else,” Fifita said.

“I’d be there to help grow the club, grow the team, grow the young ones and help how to get there in the final stages.”

Fifita had only got through this season after recovering from a fractured larynx which left him in a coma late last year, a point the is the source of great pride.

“It was the worst thing for for my family and myself, but it also was the best thing … because I had a struggling knee injury, and it gave me the recovery that I needed to get going,” he said.

“Learning to walk again, learning to turn all the muscles on with what is needed. And I haven’t missed a beat this year.”

Fifita’s announcement came as Graham labelled him one of the all-time greatest Sharks, with the forward named in their team of the half-century in 2016.

“He’s up there,” Graham said.

“Obviously games played and years of service, the amount of games, big games and that iconic moment with the try he scored in the grand final.”