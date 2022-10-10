AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The AFL Grand Final between Geelong and the Sydney Swans at the MCG
Michelle Rowland says every Australian deserves the chance to watch major live events on free TV. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Fight over future of free TV in Australia

Dominic Giannini October 11, 2022

Australians have always been able to watch major sporting events on free TV but that could be about to change.

Broadcast rules on rights to the AFL and NRL grand finals as well as the Olympics and Commonwealth Games are under the microscope.

The rules are set to expire in April and the government wants to ensure people can continue to watch nationally significant events on free-to-air channels.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said while subscription-based services provided a useful contribution, not all Australians could afford to access the content.

“Every Australian deserves the chance to enjoy live and free coverage of events of national significance, regardless of where they live or what they earn,” she said.

“The televising of key sports competitions helps to create shared experiences, foster a collective Australian identity, and contributes to grassroots community-based sports participation.”

The government has opened public consultation on the “anti-siphoning” laws, which give free-to-air channels first dibs to buy the television rights to major events.

The consultation paper covers the scheme’s objective, the acquisition of media rights by streaming services and the regulations involved.

The process forms part of a larger suite of media reforms.

