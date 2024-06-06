AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
US consulate general office damage
Offices have been damaged and vandalised amid rising tension over the Middle East conflict. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • parliament

Fight over Israel, Gaza rhetoric as aid request lingers

Andrew Brown and Dominic Giannini
June 6, 2024

The federal government has been criticised for its handling of tensions in the Middle East as a US request for aid in Gaza remains unfulfilled.

Greens leader Adam Bandt has threatened Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus with legal action over claims the minor party’s MPs encouraged pro-Palestinian protests that led to electorate offices being damaged.

Mr Bandt accused the government and the coalition of trying to detract from the situation in Gaza after both major parties blamed the Greens for stoking community tensions.

Adam Bandt
 Greens leader Adam Bandt has threatened Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus with legal action. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS 

The Greens leader denounced violence in any form at a press conference on Thursday and confirmed he had served a legal notice to Mr Dreyfus for comments about his role in such protests.

“The prime minister is desperate to make it about anything other than the children who are dying in Gaza and the people who are being slaughtered,” he told reporters in Canberra.

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said the Greens had been misrepresenting the government’s response to the conflict in the Middle East.

“We’ve been clear about our concern for the people of Gaza,” she told ABC TV.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton accused the Greens of being central to university campus protests where there were anti-Semitic chants and accused members of being “evil”.

Mr Bandt retorted: “I will not be lectured to about peace and non-violence from a prime minister and opposition leader who back the invasion of Gaza and continue to do so right up to this day, even as we see the tragic suffering”.

Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi also accused the Liberals of ignoring Islamophobia on campuses.

Julian Leeser
 Liberal MP Julian Leeser has raised concerns about rising levels of anti-Semitism in Australia. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS 

But Liberal MP Julian Leeser expressed frustration at the government, universities and other bodies being “unable to say anti-Semitism without saying Islamophobia in the same breath”.

He used a speech to raise concerns about rising levels of anti-Semitism in Australia following the October 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas, after the designated terrorist organisation killed 1200 people and took more than 200 hostages.

Israel’s counter-offensive has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians and injured more than 80,000 people, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

“To fail to singularly identify and call out the particularity of anti-Semitism, and indeed the largest increase in anti-Semitism in our history, in and of itself is anti-Semitic,” Mr Leeser told parliament.

Australia has expressed concern for the humanitarian situation but a US request for help building and sustaining a new pier in Gaza for delivering aid remains unanswered. 

Defence department officials have briefed the government on the matter, with factors under consideration including the security situation and logistics for personnel, such as food and accommodation.

Hugh Jeffrey
 Defence official Hugh Jeffrey said Australia was in discussions about providing aid to Gaza. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS 

Australia would provide assistance outside the Indo-Pacific where possible but partners closer to the region often replied “more rapidly and with a greater capability”, deputy secretary Hugh Jeffrey said.

“We have been involved in discussions with the United States and other partners around humanitarian support to the crisis in Gaza,” he said.

Opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham criticised the government for not responding to the US request to international partners.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.