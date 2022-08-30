AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A restaurant along the flooded Brisbane River
The February-March southeast Queensland floods cost an estimated $7.7 billion. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • flood

Final Qld floods report to be released

Marty Silk August 31, 2022

A review of the Queensland government’s preparations for and response to catastrophic floods which killed 13 people and damaged 18,000 homes and businesses will hand over its final report.

Inspector-General Emergency Management Alistair Dawson has spent five months reviewing the response to the February-March floods in the state’s southeast.

Mr Dawson will hand his final report to Police Minister Mark Ryan on Wednesday but it is not known when the document will be publicly released.

The agency has reviewed the state and 23 local governments’ preparations and responses to the disaster, triggered when parts of the region were hit by the most intense rainfall on record.

The IGEM has assessed the timing and effectiveness of public emergency alerts, measures to protect human lives and property and the management of dams, in particular the Wivenhoe Dam. 

It has also assessed emergency service resourcing, the supply of essentials including food, water and electricity and cooperation between government and agencies.

“In conducting the review, the office will consider the views of community members, relevant agencies and operational staff and also be informed by any relevant expert advice,” the terms of reference said. 

The IGEM said its report would identify possible improvements to Queensland’s disaster management arrangements.

Thirteen people died and about 18,000 homes and business were affected when multiple rivers broke their banks and flash floods surged through creeks following days of intense rain in February and March. 

The Bureau of Meteorology said more than 1.77m of rain fell on Mount Glorious in seven days, 1.55m at Pomona, on the Sunshine Coast, and 1.23m at Upper Springbrook on the Gold Coast.

Brisbane copped 795mm – the city’s wettest week since records began in 1840 – with the wider region devastated by the deluge.

A Deloitte report estimated the total cost of the southeast Queensland floods, which affected half a million people, to be $7.7 billion.

The La Nina weather phenomenon contributed to six major floods in the state between December and May which had a combined death toll of 28.

Scientists warn the frequency of La Nina events has increased due to climate change.

The BoM forecasts the pattern to settle over Australia later this year for a third consecutive summer.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.