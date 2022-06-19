AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Liberal senator Greg Mirabella.
Liberal senator Greg Mirabella is in the running for the final Victorian Senate seat. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Final Victoria Senate seat to be decided

Dominic Giannini June 20, 2022

The final seat in the Victorian Senate race is set to be determined, effectively laying out the make-up of the new-look upper house. 

The winner, to be decided on Monday morning, will be either the Liberals’ Greg Mirabella or the United Australia Party’s Ralph Babet.

Senator Mirabella was sworn in during February to fill the vacancy left by former Senate president Scott Ryan.

Mr Babet, also known as Deej Babet, worked as a Melbourne real estate agent before taking a tilt at the upper house.

The Liberals’ Sarah Henderson, the Nationals’ Bridget McKenzie, Labor’s Linda White and Jana Stewart, and the Greens’ Lidia Thorpe are expected to be confirmed as elected.

Both Labor candidates will replace outgoing members.

The coalition, which ran on a joint ticket, suffered a 3.6 per cent swing against it while Labor and the United Australia Party recorded small increases in their votes.

The Greens recorded a 3.2 per cent swing to the party.

Victoria is the sixth state or territory to have its results declared, with only NSW and Western Australia remaining.

The expected tally of the Senate’s 76 seats includes 32 for the coalition, 26 for Labor, 12 for the Greens, two for both One Nation and the Jacqui Lambie Network, and one for independent David Pocock, with the final Victorian spot too close to call.

Over 130 of the country’s 151 House of Representative seats will have been formally declared as of Monday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.