AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
A person types an email.
Three financial services companies have been fined for spam. Image by Tony Phillips/AAP PHOTOS
  • fine

Finance providers punished for spam, calls

Steven Deare February 3, 2022

Three financial services providers have broken spam and telemarketing laws and more are under scrutiny to prevent them offering quick loans to vulnerable people.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority has found three companies called or sent emails and texts with unsolicited financial offers.

The chief culprit was Phoenix Securities, which sent more than 3000 unsolicited emails offering business loans.

The company has paid a fine of $26,640.

Phoenix also gave a court-enforceable undertaking allowing a consultant to ensure its systems follow laws such as the Spam Act and Do Not Call Register Act.

The company must train staff to follow the laws and report its progress to the regulator.

Two other companies signed similar undertakings.

Software development company My Alfred did so after being found to have made 14 calls offering its trading system to numbers on the Do Not Call Register.

Loan broker Pineapple Funding also gave an undertaking after sending 175 unsolicited texts to business owners promoting its services.

ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said Australians could suffer significant harm when financial services providers broke the rules.

“Those in vulnerable circumstances are particularly at risk when out of the blue they’re offered what sounds like easy money or fast loans,” she said.

Financial services providers were prominent among the businesses to have paid nearly $900,000 in fines to ACMA over the past 18 months.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.