AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
People in the Sydney CBD.
Parliament's economics committee will quiz Australia's key financial regulators on data security. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • government departments

Financial watchdogs face grilling on Optus

Poppy Johnston October 11, 2022

What financial watchdogs are doing to keep customer data safe in the wake of the Optus breach will be examined by members of parliament.

Heads of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission will front the economics committee on Tuesday.

“The data breach has shown how vulnerable Australians can be,” committee chair and Labor MP Daniel Mulino said.

Dr Mulino said the committee would be ensuring regulators were doing what they could to keep customer data safe in the hands of corporations.

The financial regulators will also be grilled about anti-competitive behaviour, corporate greenwashing and the rise of social media “finfluencers”.

Dr Mulino also flagged cost pressures facing businesses and households, skills shortages, uneven performance across superannuation funds and failing neo-banks as possible topics of discussion.

The economics committee hearing follows a probe of the Reserve Bank of Australia three weeks ago.

In the lead-up to the hearings, One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts questioned ASIC’s ability to investigate and prosecute white collar crime. 

He pointed to the collapse of the property investment scheme Sterling First, which saw many Australians lose their life savings.

“The effectiveness of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission has already been questioned following the failure to prevent the Sterling First managed investment fund scandal in Western Australia,” Senator Roberts said. 

“ASIC provided incorrect guidance on the security of Sterling First to potential investors.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.