Finch hopeful of playing T20 crunch game

Injury-troubled captain Aaron Finch says he’s a 70 per cent chance of leading Australia in their do-or-die T20 World Cup clash against Afghanistan on Friday.

Finch is battling a hamstring strain ahead of an encounter the Australians must win to have a hope of advancing into the semi-finals.

“I am very hopeful,” Finch told reporters before training in Adelaide on Thursday.

“I will have a good hit-out this afternoon and give it a solid test.”

Asked to give a percentage of his likelihood of playing, Finch said: “Maybe 70-30.

“But I will test it out properly this afternoon to make sure that I am not hindering the side at all leading into the game.

“Because I think that is the worst possible scenario, is that you leave the guys short out there with one player few.”

Finch said if he experienced any worries at training, he would have no hesitation in withdrawing from the Australian team.

And he said middle-order blaster Tim David, who is also carrying a hamstring niggle, was in the same situation.

Allrounder Marcus Stoinis has been cleared of his hamstring scare and will play against the Afghans on Friday night.

Australia sit in third spot in their group behind leaders New Zealand and England – all three teams have five points.

The Kiwis play Ireland in Adelaide on Friday afternoon before Australia’s game, while England meet Sri Lanka in the last game of the group on Saturday.

Should the three favoured nations win, net run-rate will decide the two countries progressing to the semi-finals.