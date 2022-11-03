AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Aaron Finch injury test
Australia's T20 World Cup captain Aaron Finch will have a fitness test on his injured hamstring. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Finch hopeful of playing T20 crunch game

Steve Larkin November 3, 2022

Injury-troubled captain Aaron Finch says he’s a 70 per cent chance of leading Australia in their do-or-die T20 World Cup clash against Afghanistan on Friday.

Finch is battling a hamstring strain ahead of an encounter the Australians must win to have a hope of advancing into the semi-finals.

“I am very hopeful,” Finch told reporters before training in Adelaide on Thursday.

“I will have a good hit-out this afternoon and give it a solid test.”

Asked to give a percentage of his likelihood of playing, Finch said: “Maybe 70-30.

“But I will test it out properly this afternoon to make sure that I am not hindering the side at all leading into the game.

“Because I think that is the worst possible scenario, is that you leave the guys short out there with one player few.”

Finch said if he experienced any worries at training, he would have no hesitation in withdrawing from the Australian team.

And he said middle-order blaster Tim David, who is also carrying a hamstring niggle, was in the same situation.

Allrounder Marcus Stoinis has been cleared of his hamstring scare and will play against the Afghans on Friday night.

Australia sit in third spot in their group behind leaders New Zealand and England – all three teams have five points.

The Kiwis play Ireland in Adelaide on Friday afternoon before Australia’s game, while England meet Sri Lanka in the last game of the group on Saturday.

Should the three favoured nations win, net run-rate will decide the two countries progressing to the semi-finals.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.