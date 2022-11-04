Finch out of Australia’s crunch T20 game

Injured captain Aaron Finch has been ruled out and paceman Mitchell Starc axed for Australia’s must-win T20 World Cup game against Afghanistan.

Matthew Wade, skippering Australia, lost the toss and Afghanistan opted to bowl first in the Friday night fixture in Adelaide.

Finch (hamstring) was replaced by Cameron Green, Starc was dropped for Kane Richardson, and middle-order blaster Tim David also failed to overcome a hamstring niggle with Steve Smith called into the team.

Finch and David suffered hamstring injuries in Monday night’s win over Ireland.

The Australians must beat Afghanistan by a big margin to have any hope of progressing to the semi-finals.

The hosts sit in third spot in their group with New Zealand earlier on Friday securing top spot.

Second-placed England meet Sri Lanka on Saturday in Sydney in the group’s last game.

NZ downed the Irish by 35 runs to move to seven points, two more than England and Australia. The Kiwis hold an impassable advantage in net run rate.

For Australia to surpass England on net run rate, the hosts would need to down the Afghans by about 50 runs or chase down a target with about six overs to spare.

Even if that scenario eventuates, the English will have a chance to overtake the Australians on Saturday.

Teams:

Australia: Matthew Wade (capt), Cameron Green, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazal Farooqi.