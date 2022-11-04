AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Matthew Wade
Matthew Wade will captain Australia against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Finch out of Australia’s crunch T20 game

Steve Larkin November 4, 2022

Injured captain Aaron Finch has been ruled out and paceman Mitchell Starc axed for Australia’s must-win T20 World Cup game against Afghanistan.

Matthew Wade, skippering Australia, lost the toss and Afghanistan opted to bowl first in the Friday night fixture in Adelaide.

Finch (hamstring) was replaced by Cameron Green, Starc was dropped for Kane Richardson, and middle-order blaster Tim David also failed to overcome a hamstring niggle with Steve Smith called into the team.

Finch and David suffered hamstring injuries in Monday night’s win over Ireland.

The Australians must beat Afghanistan by a big margin to have any hope of progressing to the semi-finals.

The hosts sit in third spot in their group with New Zealand earlier on Friday securing top spot.

Second-placed England meet Sri Lanka on Saturday in Sydney in the group’s last game.

NZ downed the Irish by 35 runs to move to seven points, two more than England and Australia. The Kiwis hold an impassable advantage in net run rate.

For Australia to surpass England on net run rate, the hosts would need to down the Afghans by about 50 runs or chase down a target with about six overs to spare.

Even if that scenario eventuates, the English will have a chance to overtake the Australians on Saturday.

Teams:

Australia: Matthew Wade (capt), Cameron Green, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazal Farooqi.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.