AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Sydney petrol station
Higher petrol prices have emerged as a risk to curtailing inflation. Image by Flavio Brancaleone/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Fingers crossed for soft enough inflation numbers

Poppy Johnston October 22, 2023

Consumer price figures will be hotly anticipated as decision-makers seek to confirm whether inflation is falling fast enough to keep interest rates on hold.

The September quarterly inflation data, to be released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday, will be pored over ahead of the Reserve Bank’s interest rate meeting on Melbourne Cup Day.

The rate of inflation has been decelerating and prices are well down from their 7.8 per cent peak in the December quarter of 2022.

Yet slow progress on services inflation and higher petrol prices – now facing more volatility as conflict unfolds in the Middle East – have emerged as potential risks to the RBA’s plan to bring it down.

Minutes from the last central bank meeting made it clear the board was unwilling to tolerate a slower return to target than its late-2025 forecasts.

The RBA is essentially aiming for one per cent headline inflation over the September quarter, to be increasing 5.2 per cent annually.

Melbourne shoppers
 The latest inflation figures will influence the RBA’s Melbourne Cup Day rates call. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS 

Commonwealth Bank economists expect a 0.9 per cent quarterly increase in headline inflation – broadly consistent with the RBA’s own predictions, and therefore in line with interest rates staying on hold in November.

But CBA economist Stephen Wu said the results of the monthly consumer price index over the past two months, plus uncertainties around some services components, suggested there was a chance the numbers would come in higher.

“Given the upside risks to our September quarter inflation forecast, we are of the view that the November RBA board meeting is ‘live’ and ascribe a 40 per cent chance of a 25 basic point rate hike,” he said.

As well as the timely update on cost of living pressures felt keenly by Australian households, the head of the central bank is due to give an address.

RBA governor Michele Bullock will speak at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia Global Markets Conference in Sydney on Tuesday evening.

Ms Bullock stepped into the top job last month to take over from Philip Lowe.

The statistics bureau will also release export and import data for the September quarter on Thursday, followed by the producer price index on Friday.

Investors will react to a dire run on Wall Street, which racked up further losses on Friday to close its worst week in a month.

The S&P 500 fell 53.84 points, or 1.3 per cent, to 4,224.16. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 286.89 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 33,127.28, and the Nasdaq fell 202.37 points, or 1.5 per cent, to 12,983.81.

US traders have been grappling with high Treasury yields which make borrowing more expensive.

Australian share futures fell 65 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 6846.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index on Friday finished down 80.9 points, or 1.16 per cent, at 6,900.7.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.