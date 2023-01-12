AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Floral tributes for victims of the helicopter crash on the Gold Coast.
Family and friends will farewell pilot Ash Jenkinson who died in the Gold Coast helicopter crash. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • funeral

First helicopter crash victim laid to rest

Robyn Wuth January 13, 2023

Mourners will unite in grief at the first funeral for a victim of the Sea World Helicopter crash that claimed four lives on the Gold Coast.

Hundreds are expected to pay tribute to experienced pilot Ash Jenkinson at the Southport Church of Christ on Friday afternoon.

Mr Jenkinson, 40, died alongside British couple Ron and Diane Hughes and Sydney woman Vanessa Tadros when two helicopters crashed mid-air on January 2.

Mrs Tadros’s 10-year-old son Nicholas was seriously injured in the accident and is in a critical but stable condition at Queensland Children’s Hospital. Two other passengers were left with major injuries after the crash.

In the days following the tragedy, Sea World Helicopters hailed Mr Jenkinson as a fine man and a stand-out pilot with thousands of hours of flying to his name.

“To lose a man and a pilot of Ash’s calibre is shocking in every sense of the word,” John Orr-Campbell, director and owner of Sea World Helicopters, said in a statement after the tragedy. 

“My heart aches as I think of Ash’s fiancée Kosha and his one-year-old son Kayden.”

Ash performed his first flight in May 2007 and obtained his commercial pilot licence in June 2008. His love for flying took him to the Northern Territory, where he ran scenic flights until the end of September 2011.  

“His professional, bright, warm and welcoming personality saw him rise through the ranks, and he became the Northern Territory base manager,” Mr Orr said. 

“He mentored several upcoming pilots, and he also spent many hours flying traditional owners to survey the land.”

Mr Jenkinson was known for his love and commitment to the community.

“This community-mindedness saw him dedicate over 700 hours and many days away from family and friends assisting in firefighting operations across Australia,” Mr Orr said.

Mr Jenkinson in 2019 became chief pilot at Sea World Helicopters overseeing all aspects of safety and flight operations.

While friends and family prepare to farewell the victims of the tragedy, investigators continue to probe the cause of the crash. 

The Air Transport Safety Bureau does not expect to complete its investigation until September 2024.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.