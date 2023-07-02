First scam hit squad set loose on fraudsters

The first specialist unit made up of experts from government, law enforcement and the private sector has been unleashed on investment scams.

The “fusion cell” units are designed to react quickly to specific swindles and squash them before fraudsters try them out on Australians.

The national anti-scam centre’s first unit will target investment cons, which are responsible for around half of the $1 billion in total losses each year.

The investment scam unit will operate for six months initially and report to the anti-scam centre.

Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones said Australians lose an average of $82,000 to investment scams.

Mr Jones said the fight against scammers was a team effort and the partnership across government, business, and consumer organisations showed a united front.

“There is a scamdemic,” he said.

“No one is safe.

“The top priority of our new national anti-scams centre is to detect and disrupt scammers before they can reach Australians.”

The centre, announced by the federal government in May, became operational on July 1.