 Fish can help ward off starfish outbreaks - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
SEA SIMULATOR LAUNCH
A study suggests there are fewer crown-of-thorns starfish on reefs with more predatory fish. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • marine science

Fish can help ward off starfish outbreaks

Tracey Ferrier December 8, 2021

Some of the tastiest reef fish might be in shorter supply in the future after scientists found they help protect coral by eating crown-of-thorns starfish.

Researchers have looked at decades of data on fish takes and the prevalence of the coral-eating starfish on the Great Barrier Reef.

It turns out there’s a striking relationship between starfish numbers and the biomass of some fish commonly harvested for seafood.

“We found very strong relationships between the two, where the more fish you harvest, the higher crown-of-thorns starfish numbers were,” says Frederieke Kroon, an ecologist with the Australian Institute of Marine Science.

“We found that for emperors, for tropical snappers, and for rockcods.”

It’s long been known that some fish like to eat crown-of-thorns starfish but the study led by Dr Kroon is the first to explore how fisheries harvests may affect starfish numbers.

Part of the study looked at how fish and starfish abundance differed between green-zone reefs, where fishing is banned, and blue-zone reefs where commercial and recreational fishing is allowed.

On closed reefs, the biomass of emperors, snappers and rock cods was 1.4 to 2.1 times higher and starfish densities were nearly three times lower.

“It’s well known that no-take marine reserves increase fish biomass and diversity of large fishes and previous studies have suggested marine reserves could also influence starfish numbers,” Dr Kroon says.

“But our study provides strong evidence there are fewer crown-of-thorns starfish on reefs with more predatory fish.”

Dr Kroon says many factors are believed to contribute to outbreak proportions of crown-of-thorns starfish.

Understanding that the removal of predatory fish is one of them should help reef managers refine what they do to suppress starfish numbers. That might include altering the way fishing activities are managed.

“The next step could be to look at which reefs are particularly important in crown-of-thorns starfish outbreaks by being highly connected, spreader reefs,” Dr Kroon says.

“There’s already quite good information about which reefs they are.

“Then we can look at how they are managed for fisheries, and make that more targeted … so we can basically use the fish to help us keep starfish numbers down.”

The study has been published in the journal Nature Communications.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.