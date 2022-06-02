AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Harry Grant
Harry Grant couldn't wait to join Queensland's camp ahead of next week's State of Origin clash. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Fit-again Grant arrives in Maroons camp

Murray Wenzel June 2, 2022

A fit and healthy Harry Grant has arrived in Queensland camp as he prepares to share the hooking duties in Wednesday’s State of Origin opener with good mate Ben Hunt.

The Melbourne star was kept away from the squad until Wednesday night after recovering from flu and managing a groin strain.

Grant was recovering from another groin injury in the lead-up to last year’s series-opener and was below his best as the Blues romped to a record 50-6 victory.

But he says there are no such concerns this year, with Grant set to feature in an opposed session against Queensland Cup outfit Ipswich Jets at their Gold Coast base on Thursday afternoon.

“It was more precautionary for the others trying not to bring the flu into camp,” Grant said.

“Two days at home felt like two weeks … I was champing at the bit to get in here, felt like I was missing out on a lot (but now I’ll be) pretty much straight into it.”

Grant has been named in the No.14 jersey and is set to come off the bench in a role this year’s No.9 Ben Hunt adopted last season.

The Mackay pair have a long history with Grant acting as the kicking-tee holder for Hunt’s Yeppoon Seagulls, coached by his father.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.