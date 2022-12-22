AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Thanasi Kokkinakis will return to Adelaide to kick off 2023.
Thanasi Kokkinakis will return to Adelaide to kick off what he hopes will be a stellar 2023. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Fit Kokkinakis ready to contend in 2023

Anna Harrington December 22, 2022

Fit, firing and confident again, Thanasi Kokkinakis believes he can become the next bolt from the blue to make a deep grand slam run.

Carlos Alcaraz’s ascent to world No.1 and US Open champion, and Casper Ruud’s charge to the Roland Garros and Flushing Meadows finals have shown there is room for some fresh faces at the peak of men’s tennis.

After also seeing close friend Nick Kyrgios enjoy a career-best year, including a blistering run to the Wimbledon final, Kokkinakis has reason to believe.

“You’ve just got to be in really good shape and that’s what I’m working hard on at the moment, getting in real good nick,” Kokkinakis told AAP. 

“Then, whatever happens, happens – but definitely making a deep run at a slam would be a goal.

“Especially when you play some of these guys in events and you either beat them or you’re like, ‘Hang on, I’m not that far off’, and you see them make really deep runs. 

“You’ve just got to be consistent physically and mentally and be ready to play but it’s definitely there if I want it.”

The first half of Kokkinakis’ career was cruelled by a luckless run of shoulder, pectoral, groin, knee and elbow injuries, as well as a serious bout of glandular fever.

In 2017, the South Australian even lost his ranking.

But his 2022 resurgence, kickstarted by a maiden ATP Tour title breakthrough in his home city of Adelaide in January, has the 26-year-old believing again.

“I still didn’t play that many tournaments this year, so I’m hoping for an even fuller year next year,” the world No.93 said.

“But (this was) my best year on tour, so I’m stoked. I had some really good wins.

“It’s just about being consistent and bringing my best effort every time I go out there and play. The next goal for me is top 50 and then go on from there.”

The fight to achieve that goal will start in his home town.

Kokkinakis won the second Adelaide International this year after making the semi-finals of the first tournament, and is poised to compete in both ATP 250 events next month.

Adelaide One includes Novak Djokovic, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, while Rublev and Kyrgios headline the second tournament.

Kokkinakis is on notice to perform – given the rankings points he will be defending, early defeats in Adelaide would send him spiralling out of the top 100 and mean no direct entry to the slams.

“I saw the list. It was crazy. Especially Adelaide One – it looks like a Masters event, almost,” Kokkinakis said.

“I’m going to go back to Adelaide, a court that I’ve had my best memory on, playing in front of friends and family – a little bit of pressure but it’ll be fun. I’ll enjoy it.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.