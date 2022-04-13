AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sally Fitzgibbons.
Sally Fitzgibbons rallied late to reach the quarter-finals of the WSL event at Bells Beach. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • surfing

Fitzgibbons alive with last-gasp WSL win

Murray Wenzel April 13, 2022

Sally Fitzgibbons left it until the final moments of her third-round heat at Bells Beach to snag a win that has kept the Australian star’s hopes of avoiding the WSL’s mid-season cut alive.

Sitting 17th after three events, the veteran surfer faces the prospect of an early off-season if she’s unable to enter the top 10 after the next event at Margaret River.

Olympian Fitzgibbons stormed through Tuesday’s elimination heat in fine form, but was facing an early exit against Hawaii’s Malia Manuel on Wednesday.

Fitzgibbons’ final wave was enough to sneak past Manuel though – 12.93 to 12.60 – and into the quarter-finals to face American Courtney Conlogue.

She isn’t the only one chasing a points boost, compatriots Steph Gilmore (14th), Tyler Wright (seventh) and Bronte Macaulay (18th) all winning their heats on Wednesday.

Macaulay scored 15.66 to blow by in-form Brazilian Tatiana Weston-Webb, before Wright linked 8.17 and 9.07 rides to blitz Hawaii’s Gabriela Bryan and Gilmore fought from behind to beat Australian rookie India Robinson 14.9 to 13.23.

Seven-times world champion Gilmore will face five-times champion Carissa Moore in a blockbuster quarter-final, while Australia’s Isabella Nichols (11th) is still to surf her third-round heat.

Robinson (eighth) and Wright are the only two Australian women currently in the top 10, but a host of upsets on the Victorian Surf Coast are leaving the door open for movement before competition heads west. 

After a long absence from the tour due to illness, two-time world champion Wright has no plans to slide out of the equation.

“It’s the only event I want to win; this event is special,” she said after her impressive heat win. 

“That was really fun and really special; it’s been four years since I surfed out here and a long time since I’ve felt like I’ve surfed like myself.

“I’m starting to get glimpses of that, so it’s quite emotional for me.

“I look down at my body and it feels like my body is powerful, strong and connected.”

