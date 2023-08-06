AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police at an unrelated crime scene.
Six people including five children are unaccounted for after a fire on an island off Brisbane. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • emergency incident

Five children, dad feared dead after Queensland fire

Melissa Meehan August 6, 2023

Five young boys aged between three and 11 years and their father, 34, are feared dead after a fire broke out in a home on an island off the coast of Brisbane.

The blaze started at the Todman Street house on Russell Island just after 6am on Sunday and spread to other premises, razing three.

The brothers – aged 11, 10, four-year-old twins and a three year old – and their 34-year-old father lived at the home and are unaccounted for, Queensland Police said.

A woman, who is the mother of the boys and the wife of the man, managed to escape the blaze uninjured and is being treated by emergency crews.

“This poor lady has lost her entire family,” Superintendent Mat Kelly told reporters on Sunday.

“She’s extremely distressed at this time.”

The Queensland Ambulance Service treated nine people at the scene, including neighbours, and two were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Fire investigators are waiting for the area to be declared safe before examining the scene. 

Russell Island is eight kilometres long and nearly three kilometres wide and lies between the Queensland mainland and North Stradbroke Island.

It has a population of about 3,700.

Locals told AAP the affected homes were not too far from the centre of town.

Queensland opposition leader David Crisafulli praised the efforts of the first responders. 

“The early reports are heartbreaking and this tight-knit community will need our support in the days ahead,” he posted on social media.

Police are not treating the fire as suspicious at this stage. 

