Flooding in Echuca, Victoria
More severe weather is forecast for Victoria, with many areas on high alert for rising flood levels. Image by Brendan McCarthy/AAP PHOTOS
  • environmental issue

Flash flood warning as storms approach Vic

Mibenge Nsenduluka October 26, 2022

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall and flash flooding across central and northern Victoria, including Melbourne, as clean-up efforts continue across the state.

Residents remain on high alert in Shepparton, Seymour, Kyneton, Melbourne, Bacchus Marsh and Wangaratta as flood levels are expected to rise on Wednesday.

The State Emergency Service has urged people in these areas to be extra vigilant and to avoid driving through flooded areas.

An evacuation order remains in place for Echuca, with major flooding set to peak at Moama.

Major flooding continues along the Murray River at Echuca, Moama, Torrumbarry and Barham while moderate flooding is occurring along the Campaspe River.

Flood levels reached 32mm at Kyabram, in north central Victoria, on Tuesday.

A Watch and Act was issued late Tuesday afternoon for the town of Numurkah, north of Shepparton, at Walshs Bridge Road and Walshs Bridge Road South area, south/east of Nathalia.

Meanwhile, Maribyrnong City Council has resumed clean-up efforts after briefly halting hard rubbish collection due to extreme weather conditions.

At least 1500 tonnes of waste material has been removed across Maribyrnong as residents assess the extent of flood damage.

Tens of thousands of Victorians have been impacted by recent floods and last week, Premier Daniel Andrews, announced a Victorian Flood Recovery Management Plan would deliver $150 million to assist with clean up efforts.

