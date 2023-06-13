AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Josh Hazlewood bowls in nets for Australia.
Australia will benefit most if England prepare flat decks for the Ashes, bowler Josh Hazlewood says. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Flat Ashes wickets will only benefit Aussies: Hazlewood

Scott Bailey June 13, 2023

Josh Hazlewood has warned any attempt by England to produce flat wickets for their aggressive batters could backfire and play right into Australia’s hands for the Ashes.

Australia are due to get their first look at Edgbaston on Tuesday afternoon in England, but will not get a proper picture of how the wicket has been prepared until closer to the first day’s play on Friday.

Groundstaff have this week claimed there has been no direct request from England’s camp, and that they are preparing the pitch as normal.

But the hosts have made no secret of their desire for the summer.

With their batsmen having rattled up runs at the rate of 4.85 an over in the past year, captain Ben Stokes said in April he had told curators he wanted fast wickets designed for quick scoring.

As far as Hazlewood is concerned, they would be effectively the kind of wickets he and his teammates grew up on.

“It surprised me when (Stokes made his pitch request). It might have been a furphy, who knows,” Hazlewood, who is aiming to return from a side-strain at Edgbaston, told AAP. 

“But if I am England, I am probably going the opposite way. 

“You are probably going green wickets that are doing a fair bit, and then back yourself to make more runs than us on those types of wickets.

“They come to Australia and the wickets are harder, flatter and faster. And we’ve seen the results.”

Australia have won 13 of the last 15 Ashes Tests played on home turf, with the other two ending in draws.

In contrast, England have not lost a home Ashes series on their seaming pitches since 2001.

Hazlewood’s comments have been backed by former Test quick Jason Gillespie, who is adamant any attempt to produce batter-friendly wickets could backfire on England’s bowlers.

“We know England’s strength is playing on surfaces that all of their players have grown up playing on,” Gillespie said.

“That they have adjusted to and grown up playing with the Dukes ball. 

“I find it interesting that is the way they will go.”

Gillespie spent nine years in England coaching county cricket, and was at one stage considered a potential option to head up their national team.

“It plays into Australia’s hands more,” he said.

“England rely really heavily on (James) Anderson and (Stuart) Broad. And they are not going to play every Test. Broad may do, but Anderson will play no more than three. 

“The Australian attack is better equipped with their seam and spin to handle the more batter-friendly surfaces.

“Having better batting surfaces will nullify the impact of the Dukes ball, which has been the thing for (Australia’s batters) for years, the seaming and swinging ball.”

Edgbaston already looms as a fast-scoring venue to open the series, with runs scored at a quicker rate there than any other regular English Test ground this century.

