Passenger plane on a tarmac.
Australian repatriation flights from Israel begin on Friday and are free of charge to passengers. Image by Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS
  • unrest, conflicts and war

Flights to bring Aussies home from strife-torn Israel

Kat Wong October 12, 2023

The federal government has begun mobilising its plans to repatriate Australian citizens from Israel, which has declared war on Islamist group Hamas.

More than 1200 Israelis have been killed and more than 2700 wounded after an hours-long rampage by militants who breached the fence enclosing Gaza on Saturday. Scores of citizens were taken hostage. 

More than 1000 Palestinians are believed to have died and more than 5000 wounded in retaliatory air strikes on Gaza.

Major airlines have since suspended or cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv.

With roughly 10,000 Australian residents and even more tourists stranded in Israel, Australian authorities are still trying to ascertain their status and bring home those who want to leave.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday announced repatriation flights would begin departing from Ben Gurion Airport to London on Friday.

“We are assessing all options to get Australians home as soon as possible who wish to travel back here,” he told reporters.

“We’ve been working on those contingencies over recent times and will continue to do so across the range of issues as a result of the appalling and abhorrent attacks by Hamas that we saw on the weekend.”

The effort will begin with two flights run by Qantas free of charge for passengers, with further options to come.

Australians who want to make use of those assisted departure flights, or are unable to reach the terminal, have been advised to call the federal government’s 24-hour Consular Emergency Centre.

Though the government is prioritising flights out of Tel Aviv, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is working on options to support Australians who need onward assistance from London.

Among those killed was Australian grandmother Galit Carbone, 66, who was among those killed when Hamas militants attacked her village just kilometres from the Gaza border.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks at the St Kilda Shule.
 Anthony Albanese assured the Jewish community that anti-Semitism has no place in Australia. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS 

In a speech at a Melbourne synagogue, the prime minister paid tribute to the lives lost in the violence. 

“The targeting of civilians and taking of hostages is an affront to all Australians and we condemn these horrific acts,” he said.

Mr Albanese also assured the Jewish community that anti-Semitism and hateful prejudice have no place in Australia.

“We cannot lighten the weight that is upon you, but we hold you in our hearts,” the prime minister said.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said it was “unbelievable” if it was true that the federal government’s national security committee had not yet met to discuss the situation in the Middle East. 

“These are simple questions that need pretty significant contemplation about the best way to keep Australians safe,” he told reporters in Brisbane. 

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil and Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus will meet with Jewish community leaders and security experts on Thursday in Melbourne, in the wake of recent threats to the community.

Consular Emergency Centre (from overseas) +61 2 6261 3305

Consular Emergency Centre (within Australia) 1300 555 135

