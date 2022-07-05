AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
FLOODING NSW
More rain and flooding is forecast for NSW, with the drenching shifting to the Mid North Coast. Image by Jeremy Piper/AAP PHOTOS
  • flood

Flood fears as rain moves to northern NSW

Farid Farid July 6, 2022

A flood watch has been issued for the Mid North Coast as the drenching rains that lashed Sydney move toward the Queensland border, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

But crucially the BOM says only showers and possible storms are forecast for the Northern Rivers region, which had the most devastating floods in its history only a few months ago.

For the Mid North Coast, the Hunter and parts of the Northern Tablelands the rain will add to flooding already being experienced.

Rains over Sydney have eased but roads remain cut off, debris floating in floodwaters and businesses completely submerged.

River levels have continued to rise, with the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond reaching more than 14 metres.

Major flooding is still occurring at North Richmond, Windsor, Sackville, Lower Portland and Wiseman’s Ferry, with more rain expected early Wednesday morning.

About 50,000 people have been given evacuation orders or warnings across NSW, and several major flood alerts are in place.

The bureau said parts of the state received more than 700mm of rain over four days. 

Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said NSW was not out of danger yet, as a natural disaster was declared.

“The message is hopefully the worst has passed but no one knows that for sure,” Senator Watt told reporters.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet will on Wednesday visit deluged parts of southern and western Sydney that have suffered four floods in the past 18 months.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.