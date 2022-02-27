AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
NSW FLOODS
The NSW flood package includes infrastructure recovery programs and mental health initiatives. Image by Jason O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Flood-hit NSW gets $200m support package

Colin Brinsden February 27, 2022

NSW communities affected by severe storms and floods across NSW in February and March are receiving an additional $200 million in a jointly funded support package from the Commonwealth and NSW governments.

The NSW storm and flood recovery package includes infrastructure recovery programs and community mental health initiatives.

“We know it has been a long and difficult road for NSW communities who were affected by these devastating weather events,” Minister for Emergency Management and National Recovery and Resilience Bridget McKenzie said.

“The NSW Storm and Flood Recovery Package is essential in supporting industry recovery, rebuilding community infrastructure, and safeguarding mental health and community wellbeing across the 78 LGAs that were heavily impacted.”

NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole said it was vital to continue to deliver programs that meet the unique recovery needs of every community.

“We have already supported clean-up, provided recovery grants for small businesses and primary producers, and delivered several recovery projects to provide immediate relief and kick-start recovery,” Mr Toole said.

Federal Finance Minister Simon Birmingham told Sky News’ Sunday Agenda program it has also been terribly difficult times for flood-hit Queensland.

“The government has activated all the different levers to provide assistance to communities there,” he said.

“We will be standing, of course, with Queenslanders and working closely with the Queensland government and local governments to provide whatever they need to get through those tragic flooding situations there.” 

