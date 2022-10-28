Flood risk persists with downpours ahead

Persistent rain may cause more flash flooding across Victoria over the long weekend as the state braces for possibly its coldest Melbourne Cup Day in nearly three decades.

More than 500 calls for assistance were made to Victoria’s State Emergency Service on Friday and authorities have urged residents to remain alert with heavy rain and storms set to soak parts of the state.

Western Victoria will be pummelled by heavy rain on Sunday afternoon, with damaging northerly winds expected across southern and elevated areas.

Authorities warn there could be increasing water levels in various parts of the state including northern, southern and far east regions.

An evacuation order remains in place at Echuca, after floodwaters from the Campaspe and Goulburn Rivers combined with flows down the Murray River to cause major flooding.

Residents in the Barmah and Lower Moira area have been advised it’s too late to leave and to seek shelter in the highest location possible.

An evacuation warning also remains active in the northern town of Kerang after moderate flooding of the Loddon River.

The Murray River at Torrumbarry Weir is expected to peak around 7.85 metres over the weekend, potentially causing major flooding.

Watch-and-act alerts have been issued for Bogong Village and Falls Creek, Bunbartha, Kaarimba and Mundoona.

Victoria’s Acting Chief Health Officer Suman Majumdar warned on Friday that widespread flooding may increase the risk of mosquito-borne diseases.

Flooding may also increase the risk of food-borne and water-borne diseases, and uncommon conditions such as leptospirosis, carbon monoxide poisoning or illness relating to mould exposure

Cold weather and showers with a forecast maximum of 14C are expected on Tuesday, which could mark the coldest Cup Day since 1995.

Rain and storms are expected to hit various parts of New South Wales on Sunday through to Monday after a mostly sunny week.

Sheep graziers have been warned that cold temperatures, rain and westerly winds are expected on Saturday in the Southern Tablelands and parts of the Illawarra, Central Tablelands, South West Slopes, Snowy Mountains and Australian Capital Territory forecast districts.

NSW SES received 227 calls for assistance on Friday, with eight of those being flood rescues.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced on Friday an $800 million buyback scheme for home owners devastated by the Northern Rivers floods.

South Australia is expected to see showers and storms increase on Sunday, while rain and thunderstorms will spread across much of Queensland and Tasmania on Monday with moderate to heavy rainfalls.

A moderate flood warning was issued for Tasmania’s Macquarie River with a risk of a deluge in Ross, Campbell Town, Epping Forest, Morningside and surrounding areas.