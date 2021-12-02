 Flood waters tipped to peak on Qld border - Australian Associated Press

Parts of Queensland remain on alert for rising river levels
Parts of southern Queensland have started flood clean up, as other areas brace for river peaks. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • flood

Flood waters tipped to peak on Qld border

AAP December 3, 2021

Queensland border towns remain on high alert as a clean up continues in the state’s flood-hit south.

Goondiwindi and Boggabilla are on standby, with major flooding predicted for the border towns along with the Western Downs region in the coming days, possibly from Friday.

Large swathes of the Darling Downs region are awash after days of heavy rain with some areas recording up to 100mm on Wednesday night.

The SES conducted 22 rescues and responded to more than 300 calls for assistance in 24 hours, while almost 450 roads have been closed.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the Dumaresq River to peak at Goondiwindi at 10.7m and Boggabilla at 12.8m by Friday.

Goondiwindi’s record 2011 peak of 10.64m failed to breach the town’s 11m levee banks.

Local Mayor Lawrence Springborg is confident the levee will hold and that most of Yelarbon, where 50 people have been evacuated, will be spared.

To the north, major flooding was forecast on Thursday along the Condamine River at Pratten and the Condamine township.

The Balonne River is set to peak at Warkon with moderate flooding at Chinchilla and further rises forecast for this weekend.

In Banana Shire, the Dawson River is tipped to hit major flood levels at Taroom and Theodore on Thursday night and into Friday.

Floodwaters were receding in Beaudesert on Thursday after the Logan River peaked at 10.7m.

Emergency services have started assessing damage at Inglewood, which was forced to evacuate 900 people this week, after floodwaters receded on Thursday.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has warned drivers not to take chances after a second man died in floodwaters in a week.

