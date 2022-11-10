AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
SYDNEY WET WEATHER
Sydney is becoming more vulnerable to flash flooding due to an increase in heavy bursts of rain. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • weather

Floods in Sydney as rain bursts increase

William Ton November 11, 2022

Sydney is becoming more vulnerable to flash flooding as new research reveals an uptick in heavy bursts of rain over the past two decades. 

Researchers from the ARC Centre of Excellence for Climate Extremes found rain bursts, which occur over a period of 10 minutes, have intensified in Sydney by 40 per cent over the past 20 years.

The rapid rain bursts bring a large amount of water which falls rapidly over a small region, increasing the likelihood and severity of flash-flooding.

Dr Hooman Ayat, a climate data scientist at the University of Melbourne, said researchers couldn’t identify the climate processes that drove the change.

“Climate change may be a factor in this shocking result,” he said.

The discovery means city planners must re-evaluate how they design their infrastructure in order to withstand the wetter conditions, UNSW climate researcher Jason Evans said.

“The potential for very localised flash flooding is much higher now than it used to be,” Professor Evans said.

“Instead of failing once every 20 years, now (the structures) are failing all the time.”

While the flooding won’t result in disasters like Lismore, it can result in things like roof leaks or gutter overflow, UNSW climate researcher Professor Steven Sherwood said.

“If you’re dumping a lot of rain in a very short period of time, there’s only so much that structures can get rid of.”

The researchers discovered the trend after examining weather radar data rather than looking at rain gauges, satellite data and climate models which failed to detect small-scale storms.

Professor Sherwood said the new technique and research will have global implications.

“If what we saw over Sydney is occurring in other cities around the world, governments, councils, city planners and communities need to prepare for the possibility that rapid rain bursts will get more and more extreme,” he said.

“This is a concerning new phenomenon that needs more research.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.