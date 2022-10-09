AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
NSW WET WEATHER
Even as the skies cleared in NSW, residents were told to evacuate or prepare to leave flooded areas. Image by Jane Dempster/AAP PHOTOS
  • disaster and accident

Floods threaten NSW as rain subsides

Finbar O'Mallon October 10, 2022

NSW will receive a few days of relief from the intense rain that has blanketed the state but floodwaters are rising.

People across the state were forced to flee their homes over the weekend as floodwaters rose, with thousands of others poised to leave if ordered.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged people to follow the advice from emergency services.

“This is not a time for people to take risks,” he said on Sunday.

The State Emergency Service performed 28 rescues in the 24 hours up to Sunday afternoon, 21 of those during the night and the majority for people who had attempted to drive through floodwaters.

Evacuation orders had been issued for areas along the Lachlan and Hawkesbury rivers, with more than 100 warnings issued across NSW as of Sunday night.

Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke told people to be cautious, with clearer weather forecast for the start of the week.

“Don’t be deceived. The sun might be out in various parts of the state … but our rivers continue to rise,” Ms Cooke said.

Even as the skies cleared on Sunday, residents were being told to evacuate or prepare to leave flooded areas.

Ms Cooke said said rural, remote and regional areas will be “on edge” as they wait for the next big weather system to hit from Wednesday.

Meanwhile in Victoria, heavy rain drowned out a wine and music festival over the weekend as authorities issued major flood warnings.

By Sunday night, a handful of these had been reduced as the worst of the weather subsided.

