Floodwater threat to isolate SA properties

South Australians in the Murraylands region have been told to evacuate as floodwaters threaten to isolate and damage properties.

The passenger ferry between Cowirra and Mannum was slated to run until 2pm on Wednesday then close indefinitely after the State Emergency Service issued an evacuation warning at 10.45am.

Authorities warned residents of Cowirra, opposite Mannum, to evacuate immediately, with flooding expected to isolate properties by Thursday morning.

The threat follows flooding at East Front Road and Hunter Road at Cowirra.

“Regardless of your property’s ability to withstand flood impacts, there is a chance you may also become flooded,” the emergency service said.

“If you do not evacuate you may be isolated or flooded. It may be too dangerous for emergency services to assist you.”

The service urged people in Cowirra to seek alternative accommodation and if necessary stay in an emergency relief centre set up at Mannum Football Club.

A watch and act alert for Woodlane and Mypolonga, south of Cowirra, remained in effect on Wednesday.

Flood emergency warnings have also been issued for the Bolto shack community near Mannum, the upper Murray River and the lower Murray River in recent days.

Premier Peter Malinauskas visited Renmark, in the Riverlands, on Wednesday.

After five days of decreasing flows from across the border, the water level dropped overnight in Renmark for the first time in a long time, he said.

“That’s a trend we expect to continue over the coming days as the peak makes its way slowly but gradually down the river,” he said.

“That will present challenges for some communities but relief for others.”

About 4000 properties are set to be inundated by peak river flows, which are the second highest on record.

Riverside communities usually get about 15 gigalitres of water a day flowing across the Victorian border but even after the peak in Renmark, it’s still at 175 gigalitres a day.

It will take time for the water to recede.

“It is entirely foreseeable that there will be other events like this, potentially in the not too distant future,” Mr Malinauskas said.

High flows are expected until the end of January, SES chief Chris Beattie said, acknowledging the threat hasn’t passed yet.

Levees are still under pressure, land is still inundated and hazards remain in the river

“The recovery process is clearly going to be a long and challenging process for all communities along the River Murray,” he said.

Restoring power infrastructure will be critical to early recovery efforts and getting power back on for irrigators, households and businesses will be the priority, Mr Beattie said.

Cabinet’s emergency management committee will meet again on Thursday to discuss lifting restrictions on water activity in river communities once the peak passes.

Mr Malinauskas said it was important to allow activity to occur as quickly as possible for locals and visitors, applying as much flexibility as possible without confusing the messaging around water safety.

The SES has introduced some further restrictions because of high water levels around powerlines and low clearance levels under bridges.