A jogger runs past the Reserve Bank of Australia head office in Sydney
Economists will be studying the RBA's post-board meeting statement for interest-rate pointers. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Focus on RBA’s rate outlook as board meets

Colin Brinsden, AAP Economics and Business Correspondent
April 5, 2022

Economists will be raking over Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe’s post-board meeting statement for any pointers on the interest rate outlook.

No change in the cash rate from its record low 0.1 per cent is expected at Tuesday’s monthly board meeting, but some economists believe the next board meeting on May 3 could be “live” for a hike.

This would follow the March quarter consumer price index figures due on April 27, which are expected to show the annual inflation rate running well above four per cent compared to the RBA’s target of two to three per cent.

While conceding an interest rate rise is plausible this year, Dr Lowe has repeatedly said the board will be patient before moving and still wants to see a marked improvement in wages growth.

The meeting also provides the board its first opportunity to respond to last week’s pre-election budget.

The inclusion of an $8.6 billion support package in the budget at a time of already heated inflation has raised concern among some economists.

Treasury secretary and RBA board member Steven Kennedy told senators last week he expects annual inflation will accelerate to 4.25 per cent in the March and June quarters compared to 3.5 per cent in December.

Dr Kennedy said around one percentage point of this rise is due to higher fuel prices.

At the same time, he told the Senate estimates hearing the direct economic cost of the floods along the east coast of Australia is expected to cut economic growth by around 0.5 of a percentage point in the March quarter.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence survey is also due on Tuesday and will capture the post-budget mood of Australians.

Confidence – a pointer to future household spending – has deteriorated to an 18-month low in recent weeks, hit by floods and rising cost of living pressures, notably the spike in petrol prices above $2 a litre.

Consumer inflation expectations have also spiked to their highest since June 2012 at 6.4 per cent.

However, petrol prices have dropped sharply in the past week to below $2 a litre in most jurisdictions as a result of a big fall in global oil prices, coinciding with the cut in fuel excise announced in the budget.

The national average petrol price in the past week fell by a record 13.3 cents to 193.4 cents a litre, Australian Institute of Petroleum figures show.

The government received only a tiny post-budget bounce in the latest Newspoll, but Labor still holds an election-winning position heading into the mid-May poll.

