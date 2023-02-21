AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Izak Rodda
Force kingpin Izack Rodda has injured his troublesome right foot which may require surgery again. Image by Derek Morrison/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby union

Force star Rodda struck down by another foot injury

Justin Chadwick February 21, 2023

Star Western Force lock Izack Rodda is facing the prospect of another lengthy stint on the sidelines after re-injuring his troublesome right foot.

Rodda suffered the injury during the Force’s trial loss to Fijian Drua last week.

It’s the same foot Rodda needed surgery on last year with that setback ruling him out of the Wallabies 2022 international season.

He also underwent surgery on his foot in 2019.

No timeline has yet been set on Rodda’s return, but he’ll definitely miss the start of the Super Rugby Pacific season which kicks off for the Force against the Melbourne Rebels on Saturday night.

If the injury is deemed serious enough to require surgery it would impact Rodda’s preparations in a big way for the 2023 World Cup in France, which begins on September 8.

The latest injury came as a surprise even to Rodda, who spoke about his seemingly successful road to recovery after last Thursday’s trial match.

“The foot still has a little way to go but it’s good to get the body out there, feel it in the lungs and enjoy some footy again after a long break,” Rodda told rugby.com.au.

“The foot is just getting used to the movements of rugby again and strengthening in the contact moments after a lot of straight line running in rehab.

“Through the whole five months or so of the very detailed return-to-play plan from my surgeon and physios, this year’s World Cup was at the forefront of my mind.”

Losing Rodda is a massive blow to the Force, who are already light on for experience and are being widely tipped to finish near the foot of the table. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.