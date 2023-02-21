Force star Rodda struck down by another foot injury

Star Western Force lock Izack Rodda is facing the prospect of another lengthy stint on the sidelines after re-injuring his troublesome right foot.

Rodda suffered the injury during the Force’s trial loss to Fijian Drua last week.

It’s the same foot Rodda needed surgery on last year with that setback ruling him out of the Wallabies 2022 international season.

He also underwent surgery on his foot in 2019.

No timeline has yet been set on Rodda’s return, but he’ll definitely miss the start of the Super Rugby Pacific season which kicks off for the Force against the Melbourne Rebels on Saturday night.

If the injury is deemed serious enough to require surgery it would impact Rodda’s preparations in a big way for the 2023 World Cup in France, which begins on September 8.

The latest injury came as a surprise even to Rodda, who spoke about his seemingly successful road to recovery after last Thursday’s trial match.

“The foot still has a little way to go but it’s good to get the body out there, feel it in the lungs and enjoy some footy again after a long break,” Rodda told rugby.com.au.

“The foot is just getting used to the movements of rugby again and strengthening in the contact moments after a lot of straight line running in rehab.

“Through the whole five months or so of the very detailed return-to-play plan from my surgeon and physios, this year’s World Cup was at the forefront of my mind.”

Losing Rodda is a massive blow to the Force, who are already light on for experience and are being widely tipped to finish near the foot of the table.