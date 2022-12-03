AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
cam waters
Cam Waters has claimed pole position for the Adelaide 500 after a hot lap in the top-10 shootout. Image by Jason O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS
  • motor racing

Ford’s Waters claims pole for Adelaide 500

Oliver Caffrey December 3, 2022

Ford’s Cam Waters has secured his 10th pole of the Supercars season after flying around Adelaide’s street circuit in the qualifying shootout.

The Tickford ace will start at the front of the grid for the first race of the Adelaide 500 with Scott Pye, a South Australian local who is attempting to win at his home track and send Holden off on a high in the red lion’s farewell from Supercars.

Walkinshaw Andretti United star Chaz Mostert set a record pace in the first part of qualifying on Friday but could only set the eighth-fastest time in the shootout.

Waters will be desperate to convert his early dominance into a fourth win of the season.

“I needed that pole,” Waters said.

“I haven’t done a clean lap all weekend so I did it just in time … super pumped to be starting on the front row because I think we’ve got a really good race car.”

Champion-elect Shane van Gisbergen will start from 25th and last on the grid after a qualifying session on Friday “littered with mistakes”, costing him a chance of appearing in the shootout.

“The car was very hard to drive and I was probably pushing a bit too hard and didn’t back it down enough,” van Gisbergen said.

“I probably should have accepted to try and get into the shootout rather than go all out and I’m pretty pissed off with myself right now.”

Waters’ Tickford teammate Thomas Randle was disqualified from the shootout after taking too long to get his Mustang out on the track.

Randle’s car suffered major damage in practice earlier on Saturday after he slammed into a wall, causing the session to be red-flagged with a minute remaining.

The 78-lap race will get underway at 3.15pm Adelaide time.

ADELAIDE 500 RACE ONE TOP-10 GRID:

1. Cam Waters (Ford)

2. Scott Pye (Holden)

3. David Reynolds (Ford)

4. Anton De Pasquale (Ford)

5. James Courtney (Ford)

6. Andre Heimgartner (Holden)

7. James Golding (Holden)

8. Chaz Mostert (Holden)

9. Todd Hazlewood (Holden)

10. Thomas Randle (Ford)

