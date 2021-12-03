 Ford's Waters sets sizzling Bathurst pace - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Cameron waters
Cameron Waters was fastest in practice again in danger signs for his Bathurst 1000 rivals. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • motor racing

Ford’s Waters sets sizzling Bathurst pace

Oliver Caffrey December 3, 2021

Last year’s Bathurst 1000 runner-up Cameron Waters has cleaned up his second practice session of the weekend to be firmly in contention for his maiden title at Mount Panorama.

The Ford ace backed up his Thursday performance with another sizzling drive to pip reigning champion Shane van Gisbergen.

Waters, who is matched up with James Moffat, will be hoping to replicate his practice and qualifying drives in Sunday’s Great Race.

The Tickford driver claimed pole last year, but the duo of van Gisbergen and Garth Tander trumped him for the crown.

Van Gisbergen will again be hard to beat and is building his pace nicely.

The Supercars champion-elect led much of Friday morning’s session as he aims to finish off an outstanding season on a high.

In an all-driver practice session, van Gisbergen looked at ease on track with Chaz Mostert ending up with the third-fastest time.

Mostert’s co-driver is popular veteran Lee Holdsworth, who has described this partnership as his best chance to win the Bathurst 1000.

Holdsworth was quickest in Thursday’s co-driver session and is appearing at Mount Panorama for the 18th-straight year.

The 38-year-old’s best finish in the Bathurst 1000 was third back in 2009 with Michael Caruso.

There will be a second practice session for all drivers on Friday before qualifying begins in earnest later in the day.

The first qualifying session will be crucial in deciding the grid for the 161-lap race.

The slowest 15 drivers on Friday will be knocked out of qualifying, with the rest set-up for the top-10 shootout on Saturday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.