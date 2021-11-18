Forecast rain could hinder Tyrrell search

A search for the remains of missing three-year-old William Tyrrell is entering its fifth day on the NSW mid north coast, as rain threatens to hamper search efforts.

Showers and possible thunderstorms are forecast for the mid north coast on Friday.

On Thursday, Australian Federal Police officers brought in ground penetrating radar to scan a concrete slab at the Kendall property that belonged to the boy’s foster grandmother.

William disappeared from the property seven years ago, but the slab was laid after that.

It comes after police investigated theories he may have fallen from a balcony at the property.

Earlier this week police also seized a Mazda that previously belonged to the foster grandmother, who has since died.

Cadaver dogs have also been on the scene.

An ongoing search in an area of bush near the Kendall home is continuing, having sparked excitement on Wednesday afternoon as police examined an item that turned out to be unrelated.

That same day police also charged the boy’s former foster parents over an unrelated alleged assault on a different child.

The pair are due to face court at Hornsby on Tuesday

Prime Minister Scott Morrison praised investigating police officers on Thursday, saying they have made “huge inroads” and would “never stop” looking into the mysterious disappearance.

The findings of a coronial inquest into William’s disappearance, which concluded last year, are yet to be handed down.

A $1 million reward for information on the case still stands.