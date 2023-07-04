AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hong Kong students hold a protest in Taiwan
Hong Kong police have offered rewards for the arrests of eight overseas-based activists. Image by AP PHOTO
  • politics

Foreign interference laws could head off HK crackdown

Tess Ikonomou and Paul Osborne
July 4, 2023

Hong Kong authorities have been warned foreign interference laws could be used to investigate bounties imposed on Australia-based democracy campaigners.

Hong Kong police have offered $HK1 million ($191,000) rewards for the arrest of eight overseas-based activists after accusing them of national security offences.

The activists include Australian lawyer Kevin Yam and pro-democracy campaigner Ted Hui.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong told reporters on Tuesday she was deeply concerned about the application of the national security law in Hong Kong.

She also highlighted Australia’s strong foreign interference laws.

“Our position on this is unequivocal and any allegations of foreign interference will be investigated by the appropriate authorities,” Senator Wong said.

She said Australia supported freedom of expression and the right of Australians to express their political views peacefully.

Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong in 2020, with the move criticised by human rights groups as erasing civil liberties. 

Human Rights Watch associate Asia director Maya Wang said the Hong Kong government was increasingly going above and beyond to prosecute peaceful dissent.

“Offering a cross-border bounty is a feeble attempt to intimidate activists and elected representatives outside Hong Kong who speak up for people’s rights against Beijing’s growing repression,” she said.

The organisation wants to see Beijing and Hong Kong officials held accountable via targeted sanctions.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said the government supported people in Australia exercising their freedom of expression and assembly rights.

“These rights are essential to Australia’s democracy,” she wrote on Twitter.

Opposition acting foreign spokesman James Paterson said the coalition was gravely concerned about the bounties for the arrests of Mr Yam and Mr Hui.

“This represents an unacceptable attempt to silence and intimidate critics of the Chinese government living in Australia, and further demonstrates the corrosive effects of the national security law to democratic principles and the rule of law in Hong Kong,” he said.

“Australia must always defend the fundamental values of democracy including freedom of speech and assembly and can never tolerate attempts to undermine the safety and freedom of Australians.”

