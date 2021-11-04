 Foreign minister heads to Southeast Asia - Australian Associated Press

Foreign Minister Marise Payne is on a six-day trip in Southeast Asia
Foreign Minister Marise Payne is leaving for a six-day trip through Southeast Asia. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
Foreign minister heads to Southeast Asia

Dominic Giannini November 5, 2021

Foreign Minister Marise Payne is heading  to Southeast Asia for a six-day diplomatic mission amid heightened tensions, including over the new AUKUS partnership.

Flying out on Friday, Senator Payne will land in Malaysia, before visiting Cambodia, Vietnam and then Indonesia to meet with her counterparts and foreign officials.

Diplomatic tensions have heightened in the region after Australia announced in September its new strategic partnership with the US and UK and its intention to acquire nuclear powered submarines. 

Indonesia and Malaysia have concerns the submarines under the new AUKUS partnership would breach Australia’s nuclear non-proliferation obligations and could lead to a regional arms race. 

Vaccine diplomacy will also be on the cards during the foreign minister’s trip after Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen questioned Australia’s commitment to deliver its promised two million Pfizer doses.

The Cambodian leader said the country would look to buy three million doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine to immunise the rest of the country and have enough stock for booster shots if Australia did not deliver on its promise. 

Senator Payne told Sky News the AUKUS alliance was more than the submarine deal and was an important partnership underpinning security in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Everything we will do in that partnership, we do acutely cognisant of the challenges that we face in the Indo-Pacific,” she said.

“(There’s) an unprecedented rate of military acquisition and military modernisation.

“All of (our) relationships are core to what we do in our region and importantly, what we are able to contribute to our region.”

