Federal Government Services and NDIS Minister Bill Shorten
The prime minister paid tribute to Bill Shorten for his 'energy, enthusiasm, ideas and ambition'. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

‘No one has worked harder’: ex-Labor leader to retire

Kat Wong September 5, 2024

Former Labor leader Bill Shorten will retire from politics in February, bringing an end to his 17 years in Parliament.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made the announcement in a joint press conference on Thursday and paid tribute to Mr Shorten’s storied career.

“He united the party, he re-energised the caucus, he saw off two prime ministers, and he rebuilt Labor into a strong opposition and a genuine alternative government,” he told reporters in Canberra.

NDIS Minister Bill Shorten addressing the National Press Club
 Bill Shorten said there was more work to be done but he was proud of everything he’d achieved. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS 

“Through his years as leader, no one worked harder than Bill. 

“No one brought more energy, enthusiasm, ideas and ambition to advocating for the need for a Labor government.”

Mr Shorten led the Australian Labor Party from 2013 to 2019 and has served as the MP for the Melbourne electorate of Maribyrnong since 2007.

He was appointed to the ministry during Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard’s government, before winning the role of opposition leader.

But when the Liberals took a surprise victory in the 2019 election, Mr Shorten stepped back and Mr Albanese took on the mantle.

He returned to cabinet as the National Disability Insurance Scheme and government services minister after Labor won the 2022 federal election.

Mr Shorten said there was still more work to be done but was proud of everything he had already achieved.

Bill Shorten in Question Time
 Former Labor leader Bill Shorten will remain as a minister until his departure in February.
Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS 

“I had the very amazing privilege of serving as leader of our party and the movement which has been such an irreplaceable part of my life,” he said at the press conference.

“Labor is at its best when we are the party of ambition and compassion, when we use the power of politics to stand up for those who were denied power by the circumstances of their birth.

“It’s what drives our entire government, it’s what continues to drive me every day.”

Mr Shorten will remain in this position until his February departure.

Prior to his career in politics, the former Labor leader was a prolific union figure, having been elected as the Australian Workers’ Union’s Victorian state secretary and later national secretary.

Mr Shorten will be the vice chancellor at the University of Canberra.

