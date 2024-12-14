Conservative ‘warrior’: tributes for Liberal stalwart

Kevin Andrews is being remembered as a conservative warrior and “man of conviction” after he died following a year-long battle with cancer.

MPs across the political spectrum have shared their condolences with the family of the former defence minister and Liberal Party stalwart, who died aged 69 on Friday with his wife Margie by his side.

Former prime minister John Howard said he spoke with Mr Andrews, who served in his cabinet, a few hours before he passed away.

“To the very end he was a warrior for what he held dear,” Mr Howard said in a statement.

Mr Andrews also served in the cabinet of former prime minister Tony Abbott, who remembered him as a “fine Australian, a highly effective minister, a loyal colleague, and a great friend”.

Mr Abbott shared a statement from Mr Andrews’ family via social media on Saturday.

“We are deeply proud of his service to our country, our local community and his party,” the family said.

The father of five represented the blue-ribbon seat of Menzies in Melbourne’s east for three decades, retiring in 2022 after losing a pre-selection battle.

It was the first time a sitting federal Liberal MP was unseated in a Victorian preselection battle in more than three decades.

Mr Andrews was a senior figure in the Liberal Party’s right wing, championing conservative causes and serving at various times as minister for defence, social services, immigration, ageing and workplace relations.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton praised Mr Andrews as the “finest of men” and a “true Liberal”.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said both sides of the bench would agree Mr Andrews was a “man of conviction”.

Born in Sale, eastern Victoria, Mr Andrews moved to Melbourne to study law at Monash University and the University of Melbourne.

He worked as an associate to Sir James Gobbo at the Supreme Court of Victoria before leaving to become a barrister.

After six years he moved into politics, winning Menzies in a 1991 by-election and holding the seat for the next 31 years.

He rose to prominence while still a backbencher when he introduced the Andrews Bill in 1996, which restricted the rights of the ACT and Northern Territory to make euthanasia laws.

As a cabinet minister, he pushed for several controversial pieces of legislation including a citizenship test and WorkChoices industrial relations package.

He backed Mr Abbott when Malcolm Turnbull challenged him for the leadership in 2015, unsuccessfully standing for deputy leader against Julie Bishop.

Mr Turnbull described him as a “stalwart champion for his faith and his conservative values”.

A devoted Catholic, Mr Andrews advocated for traditional family values and opposed abortion, same-sex marriage and stem cell research.

He was the longest-serving member of parliament at the time and in his final speech said he entered politics to make a difference.

“It was a concern that government was not acknowledging and responding adequately to the needs of families, particularly those with children, that motivated me to stand for election in the first place,” he said in March 2022.