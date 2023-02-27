AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Former human services minister Michael Keenan.
Former human services minister Michael Keenan will appear before the robodebt royal commission. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • pension and welfare

Former minister appears at robodebt royal commission

Maeve Bannister February 28, 2023

A former federal government minister and the head of the department involved in the robodebt debacle will front a royal commission into the unlawful scheme. 

Former Liberal MP Michael Keenan, human services minister between 2017 and 2019, and former department secretary Renee Leon will give evidence on Tuesday.

Mr Keenan retired from parliament ahead of the 2019 federal election and Professor Leon was appointed vice-chancellor of Charles Sturt University in 2021. 

Hundreds of thousands of Australians were sent debt notices under the robodebt scheme, which operated between 2015 and 2020 and unlawfully recovered more than $750 million.

The final week of hearings is focused on the fairness, legality and policy considerations of robodebt and how it was able to operate despite government departments knowing the debt calculation method was illegal.

On Monday, the commission heard a top public servant had questioned the legality of robodebt and thought the arguments supporting the income averaging scheme were weak.

Ex-human services department deputy general counsel of program advice and privacy Mark Gladman said he raised concerns about the scheme in 2017.

He urged the department to seek urgent legal advice from the Australian Government Solicitor.

Yet the department’s former general counsel of commercial law Lisa Carmody said she did not recall Mr Gladman raising legal concerns.

The robodebt scheme operated for several years despite concerns it was unlawful, with some people taking their own lives while being pursued for debt. 

The royal commission is set to hand down its report on June 30 after the deadline was extended when an extra 100,000 documents were produced.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.