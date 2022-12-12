AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Marise Payne
Marise Payne helped launch the robodebt scheme when she was a minister in the Liberal government. Image by Jane Dempster/AAP PHOTOS
  • pension and welfare

Former minister to front robodebt inquiry

Duncan Murray December 13, 2022

Former foreign minister Marise Payne will appear as a witness in an ongoing royal commission into the failed robodebt scheme.

Ms Payne was human service minister at the time the program was introduced, alongside then social services minister Scott Morrison.

The former prime minister will also front the inquiry as a witness over his role in the debacle on Wednesday.

On Monday, the commission heard from senior ATO staff who expressed concerns in 2017 that data provided by the tax office was being incorrectly used to calculate debts.

ATO director of data management Tyson Fawcett, who has been with the agency for over 30 years, explained averaging annual income data to arrive at a fortnightly rate did not work.

Last week, former Services Australia general manager of business integrity, Mark Withnell, rejected a statement the controversial income averaging process, also known as “income smoothing”, was fundamental to proposals for the scheme.

Mr Withnell denied memory of a 2015 meeting at which it has been claimed he was frustrated when told an income averaging debt calculation practice was not lawful.

Another former public servant, ex-Social Services employee Catherine Halbert, denied in her evidence manipulating the truth about the department’s view on the scheme in 2015, insisting it did not endorse income smoothing.

Meanwhile, former Human Services secretary Kathryn Campbell told the commission she knew law changes were needed in 2015 to use an average income instead of actual income for debt calculation, but said Social Services was in charge of the matter rather than her department.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.