AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme.
Former Commonwealth Ombudsman Michael Manthorpe is due to front the royal commission into robodebt. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • pension and welfare

Former watchdog head fronts robodebt royal commission

Maeve Bannister March 8, 2023

The former head of the independent watchdog which investigated the agencies responsible for the robodebt program will be questioned by the royal commission. 

Michael Manthorpe served as Commonwealth Ombudsman between 2017 and 2021 and will front the commission on Wednesday. 

The commission is seeking to understand the role of the Ombudsman, whose initial report identified a number of flaws in the scheme but stopped short of declaring its “income averaging” debt calculation process unlawful.

This report, conducted before Mr Manthorpe took on the role, was used by the former coalition government to defend the scheme continuing. 

The robodebt scheme ran from 2015 to 2019 and used income averaging of tax office data to calculate and raise debts.

The commission is examining how the scheme was allowed to continue, given significant concerns about its legality raised by early 2017.

The commission previously heard senior human services officers “effectively co-wrote” the Ombudsman report into their own department’s dodgy scheme.

Senior public servant Jason McNamara readily admitted he was trying to influence the Ombudsman when they wrote to the department seeking feedback for the report about their shift to an automated debt recovery system.

More than $750 million from 380,000 people was unlawfully recovered through the program and the automated debt notices have been blamed for contributing to multiple suicides.

Former assistant ombudsman Louise Macleod and Deloitte partner Dr Elea Wurth will also be questioned. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.