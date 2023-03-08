AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Robodebt hearing
Former acting ombudsman Richard Glenn will give evidence over revelations his office was misled. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • pension and welfare

Former watchdog head to front robodebt royal commission

Maeve Bannister March 9, 2023

The former head of the independent watchdog tasked with investigating the department responsible for the robodebt program will be questioned by the royal commission.

Richard Glenn served as acting Commonwealth ombudsman in 2017 when an investigation into the human services department took place. 

He will give evidence on Thursday following revelations the department misled his office by withholding key documents which flagged the potential illegality of robodebt.

The robodebt scheme ran from 2015 to 2019 and used income averaging of tax office data to calculate and raise debts.

The commission is seeking to understand the role of the ombudsman, whose initial investigation identified a number of flaws in the scheme but did not declare the “income averaging” debt calculation process unlawful.

Former senior assistant ombudsman Louise Macleod told the commission on Wednesday her team had concerns with how averaging was being used by the department in 2017.

But she had been unable to convince her superior – Mr Glenn – to include these concerns in a final report. 

“We flagged concerns with what (the department) were doing, basically from the outset … but ultimately it didn’t make it into the (final) report,” Ms Macleod said. 

While giving evidence, Ms Macleod was presented with several documents, including emails from 2014 flagging legal problems with income averaging, that she had never seen before.

Had this legal advice had been provided to her office during the investigation, Ms Macleod said the ombudsman would have publicly called for the scheme to cease in its report.

The commission also heard from Mr Glenn’s successor, former ombudsman Michael Manthorpe on Wednesday.

Mr Manthorpe said he was not aware the department had draft advice from the Australian Government Solicitor that averaging was unlawful in 2019. 

