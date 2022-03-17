Fornaroli headlines Socceroos squad shocks

Veteran striker Bruno Fornaroli is one of five uncapped players named by coach Graham Arnold in his squad for the Socceroos’ must-win World Cup qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia.

The 34-year-old Uruguay-born Fornaroli has been selected after recently being granted Australian citizenship.

Football Australia is confident FIFA will approve a request to switch his international allegiance prior to next Thursday’s match against Japan in Sydney.

It’s a similar process to that undertaken by New Zealand Olympic representative Gianni Stensness, who is also in the extended 27-man squad named by Arnold on Thursday.

Along with Stensness and Fornaroli, Melbourne Victory striker Nicholas D’Agostino, former Melbourne City star Nathaniel Atkinson and Central Coast defender Kye Rowles are the other potential debutants in the squad.

Former English Premier League midfielder Aaron Mooy has not been selected after testing positive for COVID-19 but Mathew Leckie has been named despite not playing since limping off with a groin injury in City’s A-League Men clash with Perth Glory earlier this month.

Awer Mabil returns after missing the squad last time out — rewarded for his successful start to a loan spell in Turkey.

Fornaroli’s selection comes with Arnold struggling for forward options with Adam Taggart and Tomi Juric injured.

He’ll also have to make do without star striker Jamie Maclaren for the Saudi Arabia match in Jeddah with the Melbourne City forward to leave the squad after the Japan game for his wedding.

Australia sit third in Group B in the third round of Asian qualifiers and need to win both matches against second-placed Japan and group leaders Saudi Arabia to have any real chance of automatic qualification for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

If the Socceroos finish third they will enter a play-off route to the finals which will involve facing the third-placed team from the other Asian qualifying group and then the fifth-placed finisher in South American qualifying.

If Australia do beat Japan next Thursday at Stadium Australia, it will be the first time since 2009 the Socceroos have defeated their Asian rivals.

Socceroos squad: Nathaniel Atkinson, Aziz Behich, Martin Boyle, Nicholas D’Agostino, Milos Degenek, Mitchell Duke, Bruno Fornaroli, Denis Genreau, Craig Goodwin, Rhyan Grant, Ajdin Hrustic, Jackson Irvine, James Jeggo, Fran Karacic, Joel King, Mathew Leckie, Awer Mabil, Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe, Andrew Redmayne, Tom Rogic, Kye Rowles, Mat Ryan, Trent Sainsbury, Gianni Stensness, Marco Tilio, Danny Vukovic.